Major companies to announce Q2 results from October 16 to 21 include HDFC Bank, CEAT, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Paytm, ICICI Bank, etc.

After a muted start to Q2 earnings season with weak FY24 guidance and revenue growth of IT majors, investors are pinning their hopes for the upcoming quarterly earnings this week. Major companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Coforge Ltd, Cyient, etc will announce their earnings this week from October 16 to 21.

Here is the list of major firms that will announce their quarterly earnings this week.

October 16: HDFC Bank, CEAT, Yatra in focus On October 16, major companies like Jio Financial Services, JDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, ICICI Securities, Yatra Online, etc will announce their results.

Q2 results on October 17: Bajaj Finance, L&T Tech, among others Investors will be waiting for the quarterly earnings of firms like CIE Automotive India Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tata Metaliks, Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, etc.

Q2 results on October 18: Spotlight on Wipro, Bajaj Auto Several industry majors will announce their Q2FY24 results on October 18. Top names on the list are Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Titagarh Rail Systems, Shoppers Stop, Tips Industries, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, LTIMindtree, ICICI Lombard, UTI AMC, IIFL Finance, Polycab India, etc.

October 19: Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle India, etc The day will witness the quarterly announcement of FMCG majors like ITC and Hindustan Unilever. Other than the two firms, Coforge, Nestle India, Tata Communications, Voltas, Tata Coffee, Tanla Platforms, and Jindal Stainless, will announce their results.

October 20: Paytm, L&T Finance, Lloyds, etc to announce Q2 On this day, companies Tejas Networks, Century Textiles, Elecon Engineering, KFin Technologies, CSB Bank, Icra, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Just Dial, Central Bank of India, JSW Steel, L&T Steel, etc will announce their results.

October 21: ICICI, Kotak, YES, Anant Raj, etc to announce their Q2 Several banking firms like Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, etc will announce their result on October 21. Other than banks, Anant Raj Dodla Dairi, Cantail, Rossari Biotech, and Sanghi Industries, will announce their Q2 earnings on October 21. Only Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd will announce their Q2 results on October 22, ie Sunday.

