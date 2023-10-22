Q2 results this week: RIL, Maruti Suzuki India, PNB, Axis Bank, BPCL, Dr Reddy's among companies to announce earnings
Several factors like oil price hikes, rise in bond yield and the spillover effect of the Israel-Hamas war weighed on the investors' sentiments last week. The Sensex and Nifty tumbled by 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent last week. For the week ahead, the investors will be pinning their hopes on quarterly earnings for some good news. Major firms like Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holding & Investment, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Dr. Reddy's, Maruti, etc will announce their quarterly earnings this week.