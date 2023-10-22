Q2 results this week: Major companies like Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holding & Investment, Cipla, Reliance Industries Dr. Reddy's, Maruti Suzuki India, etc will announce their quarterly earnings this week

Several factors like oil price hikes, rise in bond yield and the spillover effect of the Israel-Hamas war weighed on the investors' sentiments last week. The Sensex and Nifty tumbled by 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent last week. For the week ahead, the investors will be pinning their hopes on quarterly earnings for some good news. Major firms like Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holding & Investment, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Dr. Reddy's, Maruti, etc will announce their quarterly earnings this week.

On the occasion of Dussehra, trading across equity, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) will be closed on Tuesday. For the rest of the week, here is the day-wise list of top firms announcing their September quarter results this week.

October 23: PNB Housing, Mahindra Logistics, etc The main focus will be on PNB Housing, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alok Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, etc.

Stock market-listed firms like LLOYDS Metal and Energy LTD, Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd, NDTV, etc will also announce their quarterly results on Monday.

October 24 No major quarterly result announcement will be made on Tuesday, due to the Dussehra holiday. However, two firms, ie Netripples Software Ltd and Ujaas Energy Limited will announce their Q2 earnings on the day.

October 25: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Jubilant Foodworkds, etc Private lender Axis Bank and IT firm Tech Mahindra will announce their results on Wednesday. Other than the two companies, Jubilant Foodworks, Network18 Media Investments, Indus Towers, Welspun India, TV18 Broadcast, LKP Finance, Chalet Hotels, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Star Housing Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Rallis India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, CMS Info Systems, and Responsive Industries will announce their results on the day.

October 26: Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank, Colgate-Palmolive, Symphony, etc Telecom major Vodafone Idea and private bank Punjab National Bank are among the top firms set to announce their Q2 earnings on Thursday. Other than these companies, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Canara Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram Finance, Apollo Pipes, Apar Industries, Indian Bank, RailTel Corporation of India, Sterlite Technologies, NLC India, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Dai-ichi Karkaria, Aavas Financiers, Coromandel International, DB Corp, Dixon Technologies (India), Medplus Health Services, Symphony, Jindal Saw, Westlife Foodworld, Home First Finance Company India, Maharashtra Scooters, and Somany Ceramics will announce their results on the day.

October 27: Reliance Industries, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, BPCL, etc Major companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Novartis India, Blue Dart, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on Friday.

Other than these companies, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Hotels, Bajaj Holdings Investment, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Mahanagar Gas Limited, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Muthoot Capital Services, Jubilant Pharmova, Goodyear India, City Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Nuvama Wealth Management, Schaeffler India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, RateGain Travel Technologies, Route Mobile, Carborundum Universal, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, SBFC Finance, Ujjiwan Small Finance Bank, ION Exchange (India), Sumitomo Chemical India, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, and Latent View Analytics will announce their results.

October 28: NTPC, Pfizer, IDFC First bank, AU Small Finance Bank, etc NTPC, IDFC First Bank, and Pfizer will be the major highlights of Q2 results to be announced by the weekend.

Other than these firms, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Microtech Developers, JBM Auto, Greenlam Industries, Goodluck India, and D-Link (India) will also announce their September results on Saturday.

