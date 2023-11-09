Q2 Results Today: Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ, Ashok Leyland, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Muthoot Finance, BEML, among many others will be in focus today as these companies will announce their earnings for the second quarter of FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 719 companies will release their Q2 results today, as per data available on BSE.

The companies that will declare their Q2 results today include Aurobindo Pharma, ABB, Abbott India, Bosch, Page Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Dish TV India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, SJVN, Torrent Power, The Ramco Cements, NALCO, Suven Pharma, NBCC India, Finolex Cables, eClerx Service, NCC, Graphite India, Granules India, among others.

Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland's net profit in Q2FY24 is expected to jump 214% to ₹599.7 crore from ₹191.1 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue is estimated to grow 19% to ₹9,808.7 crore from ₹8,266 crore, YoY.

Revenue growth YoY is likely to be driven by increase in volumes, better mix and price increases. EBITDA margin is likely to expand on YoY/QoQ basis to 11% driven by softening raw material costs and operating leverage benefits, analysts said.

Aurobindo Pharma Drug major Aurobindo Pharma is expected to report a net profit of ₹680.4 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a growth of 66% from ₹409.4 crore, YoY. Revenue is expected to grow 21% YoY to ₹6,961.4 crore, while EBITDA is estimated to rise 44% YoY to ₹1,207.3 crore.

US sales are expected to improve 1% QoQ to $405 million despite the shutdown of the Puerto Rico plant. API is likely to grow in low to mid single digit QoQ. Gross margin is likely to benefit by 100 bps QoQ from softening input prices and EBITDA margin is expected to rise 50 bps QoQ to 17.3%, analysts said.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Nuvama Institutional Equities expects ZEE's revenues to increase 4.8% YoY but EBITDA and PAT to decrease 19.2% and 16.3% YoY. It anticipates a gradual but slight recovery in ad revenue QoQ (up 3.3%) in Q2FY24 but sees a likely dip of about 4% YoY. TV subscription revenue is likely to grow 6% YoY, but witness a QoQ dip of 3.7%.

EBITDA margin is expected to improve sequentially aided primarily by higher other services and, thus, expect EBITDA margins to be 11.3% (up 330 bps QoQ) but down YoY.

