Q2 results today: Britannia, Tata Steel, Hero among companies that will post Q2 earnings today

Q2 results today: Around 90 companies will announce their numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The prominent ones are - Ambuja Cement, Britannia, GMDC, Godrej Consumer, Tata Steel, IGL, JK Tyre, LIC Housing Finance, REC, Relaxo, Sun Pharma, Hero Moto

Q2 results today: The biggest focus for the market investors at present is the earnings performance of the Indian companies. We are in the thick of the earnings season and today around 90 companies will announce their numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Among the 90, the prominent ones are - Ambuja Cement, Britannia, GMDC, Godrej Consumer, Tata Steel, IGL, JK Tyre, LIC Housing Finance, REC, Relaxo, Sun Pharma, Hero Moto.

Here is the full list of stocks that will be posting their Q2 earnings today, as per BSE data.

 

01 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST
