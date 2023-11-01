Q2 results today: The biggest focus for the market investors at present is the earnings performance of the Indian companies. We are in the thick of the earnings season and today around 90 companies will announce their numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Among the 90, the prominent ones are - Ambuja Cement, Britannia, GMDC, Godrej Consumer, Tata Steel, IGL, JK Tyre, LIC Housing Finance, REC, Relaxo, Sun Pharma, Hero Moto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel Q2 results Tata Steel Q2 earnings are likely to be weak with a single digit drop in revenue on a year-on-year basis. The company’s weak performance during the quarter is expected on the back of Tata Steel Europe which is estimated to report EBITDA losses due to poor volumes and realization.

As per average analysts’ estimates, Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to fall 6% to ₹56,285 crore from ₹59,877.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Tata Steel’s Q2 net profit to decline sharply by 61.1% to ₹589 crore from ₹1,514.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. It expects the company’s revenue to fall 5.7% YoY to ₹56,464 crore.

