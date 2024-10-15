Q2 Results Today: D B Corp, HDFC AMC, PVR Inox, Bank of Maharashtra among 26 companies to post earnings on October 15

Q2 Results Today: A diverse range of companies across several sectors are set to release their Q2 FY2025 financial results today, October 15.

Market Update: Nifty and Sensex end in green On Monday, the Nifty 50 index ended the session with a 0.66 per cent increase, closing at 25,127.95, supported by a slight dip in crude oil prices. Despite ongoing concerns about the Iran-Israel conflict and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, the market maintained stability.

Also Read | Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 15 Oct 2024

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex climbed by 0.73 per cent to finish at 81,973.05. The Bank Nifty index performed strongly, gaining over 1 per cent to close at 51,816.90, driven by positive momentum in the banking sector.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

The top performers in the Nifty index included Wipro, which saw a gain of 4.02 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra with a 2.76 per cent rise. HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, and Larsen & Toubro also posted increases of 2.31 per cent, 2.25 per cent, and 2.08 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, the biggest decliners were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, down 2.07 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India, which fell by 1.87 per cent, Tata Steel with a 1.46 per cent drop, Bajaj Finance down 1.28 per cent and Adani Enterprises, which declined by 1.15 per cent.

Key takeaways from Monday’s trading session include: Realty and IT stocks experienced upward movement. Weakness was observed in the metals and energy sectors. Broader market indices also posted gains, reflecting a positive sentiment.