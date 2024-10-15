Q2 Results Today: D B Corp, HDFC AMC, PVR Inox, Bank of Maharashtra among 26 companies to post earnings on October 15

Q2 Results Today: A wide range of companies from various industries are slated to release their Q2 FY2025 financial results today, October 15. These include HDFC Life Insurance, PVR Inox, and KEI Industries.

Published15 Oct 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Q2 Results Today: D B Corp, HDFC AMC, PVR Inox, Bank of Maharashtra among 26 companies to post earnings on October 15
Q2 Results Today: A diverse range of companies across several sectors are set to release their Q2 FY2025 financial results today, October 15. 

This includes Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd, Darshan Orna Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd, G M Polyplast Ltd, Gujarat Hotels Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Lactose (India) Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Morarka Finance Ltd, MRP Agro Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Nutraplus India Limited, Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, RO Jewels Ltd, SG Finserve Ltd, Sita Enterprises Ltd, Stylam Industries Limited, Sybly Industries Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Transchem Ltd, and Universal Arts Ltd.

Market Update: Nifty and Sensex end in green

On Monday, the Nifty 50 index ended the session with a 0.66 per cent increase, closing at 25,127.95, supported by a slight dip in crude oil prices. Despite ongoing concerns about the Iran-Israel conflict and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, the market maintained stability.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex climbed by 0.73 per cent to finish at 81,973.05. The Bank Nifty index performed strongly, gaining over 1 per cent to close at 51,816.90, driven by positive momentum in the banking sector.

The top performers in the Nifty index included Wipro, which saw a gain of 4.02 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra with a 2.76 per cent rise. HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, and Larsen & Toubro also posted increases of 2.31 per cent, 2.25 per cent, and 2.08 per cent, respectively. 

On the other hand, the biggest decliners were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, down 2.07 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India, which fell by 1.87 per cent, Tata Steel with a 1.46 per cent drop, Bajaj Finance down 1.28 per cent and Adani Enterprises, which declined by 1.15 per cent.

Key takeaways from Monday’s trading session include:

Realty and IT stocks experienced upward movement. Weakness was observed in the metals and energy sectors. Broader market indices also posted gains, reflecting a positive sentiment.

Global Markets: Mixed Sentiment

In Asian markets, Chinese stocks surged by over 2 per cent, fueled by optimism regarding potential additional stimulus measures. In contrast, European markets showed mixed results, reflecting differing investor sentiment across the region.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 09:17 AM IST
