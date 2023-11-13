Q2 Results today: Grasim, Manappuram Finance, others to announce Q2 earnings
Q2 Results: Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Grasim Industries Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Starcom Information Technology Ltd, Vadilal Dairy International Ltd, Holdings Ltd, and Virinchi Ltd.
The domestic benchmark indices are expected to open on Monday with a positive bias and in the green. This comes after stronger trading in Asian markets and a surge in US equities as confidence improved due to a decline in treasury yields. The Gift Nifty was trading at about 19,558.50, up 0.09% on Monday.