Q2 Results today: Grasim, Manappuram Finance, others to announce Q2 earnings

The domestic benchmark indices are expected to open on Monday with a positive bias and in the green. This comes after stronger trading in Asian markets and a surge in US equities as confidence improved due to a decline in treasury yields. The Gift Nifty was trading at about 19,558.50, up 0.09% on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Diwali Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, saw substantial gains. The Nifty 50 closed 100.20 points, or 0.52%, higher at 19,525.55, while the Sensex gained 354.77 points, or 0.55%, to finish at 65,259.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hindu Samvat 2080 is likely to start on a positive note on the back strong earnings and healthy economic outlook. Samvat 2079 ended with Nifty gaining around 10%, despite economic headwinds and global geopolitical concerns. Entering into Samvat 2080, we believe India would continue to shine and expect markets to maintain its outperformance.

We believe that over the next couple of quarters, sector rotation would be an important driver along with the overall market uptrend. We expect sectors like BFSI, Discretionary Consumption, Construction & Real Estate and High Growth Niche Sectors to drive the overall market uptrend," said Motilal Oswal, Group MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Approximately 87 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today as the earnings season draws to a close. Investors will be watching Grasim Industries Ltd. and Manappuram Finance Ltd. among the number of companies that will release their Q2 results.

Here's the full list - First Custodian Fund (India) Ltd, Aastamangalam Finance Ltd, Abans Enterprises Ltd, Adjia Technologies Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd, Aruna Hotels Ltd, Asarfi Hospital Ltd, Asian Tea & Exports Ltd, Billwin Industries Ltd, Bkv Industries Ltd, Cityman Ltd, Colorchips New Media Ltd, Conart Engineers Ltd, D.S.Kulkarni Developers Ltd, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, Fabino Life Sciences Ltd, Filtron Engineers Ltd, Flex Foods Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Grovy India Ltd, Gss Infotech Ltd, Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd, Gujarat Toolroom Ltd, Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd, Healthy Investments Ltd, Inani Securities Ltd, Imp Powers Ltd, Innovative Tech Pack Ltd, International Conveyors Ltd, Jaipan Industries Ltd, Jauss Polymers Ltd, Joindre Capital Services Ltd, Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd, Kabra Drugs Ltd, Kapil Raj Finance Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Kiduja India Ltd, Laser Diamonds Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd, Mafia Trends Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd, Nam Securities Ltd, Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd, New Light Apparels Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Nidhi Granites Ltd, Nrb Bearings Ltd, Octavius Plantations Ltd, Octaware Technologies Ltd, Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd, Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Ltd, Otco International Ltd, Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltd, Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd, Rapid Investments Ltd, Radhagobind Commercial Ltd, Resgen Ltd, Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd, Shalimar Agencies Ltd, Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd, Salguti Industries Ltd, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd, Seven Hill Industries Limited, Shashank Traders Ltd, Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd, Sspdl Ltd, Starcom Information Technology Ltd, Stellar Capital Services Ltd, Sterling Powergensys Limited, Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd, Svp Global Textiles Ltd, Thakkers Developers Ltd, Transpact Enterprises Ltd, Unifinz Capital India Ltd, Unijolly Investments Co.Ltd, Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd, Vadilal Dairy International Ltd, Velox Industries Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd, and Virinchi Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd Grasim's revenue is expected to decrease 2% YoY, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, as lower realisations in both the Chemical and VSF divisions are projected to offset stronger volume increases. While realisation is predicted to drop 16% YoY, volume in VSF is predicted to increase 16% YoY. Volume in the chemical industry is predicted to rise by 7% year over year, but realisation is predicted to fall by 21%. We project a 32% YoY decline in the company's EBITDA and a 4.3pp YoY decline in its EBITDA margin to 9.8%. It is projected that for 2QFY24, adjusted PAT will decrease 37% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

