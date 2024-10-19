Q2 Results Today: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, 19 others to declare Q2 results 2024 on Saturday — Oct 19

  • Q2 Results Today: From established names like HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra to emerging players like Achyut Healthcare and Nutraplus India, investors will have a plethora of financial statements to analyze.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Q2 Results Today: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab & Bank Sind Bank among 22 companies to post today
Q2 Results Today: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab & Bank Sind Bank among 22 companies to post today

Q2 Results Today: Several prominent companies, including HDFC Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, and IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, are set to release their Q2 FY25 financial results today. Other companies reporting their earnings include Achyut Healthcare Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Eiko Lifesciences Ltd, Integra Essentia Ltd, High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Nutraplus India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, RBL Bank Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd, Shree Pacetronix Ltd, Trident Lifeline Ltd, and UCO Bank.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended a three-day losing streak as banking and financial stocks led a rally. The BSE Sensex rose by 218.14 points (0.27%) to close at 81,224.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 104.20 points (0.42%) to finish at 24,854.05.

Also Read | Hamas mourns Yahya Sinwar, vows to not release captives unless...

Banking stocks showed strong momentum, with the Nifty Bank Index climbing 1.57% and Nifty Financial Services advancing 1.50%. Axis Bank was the top performer, surging 5.75%, followed by Wipro (3.59%), Eicher Motors (2.98%), ICICI Bank (2.90%), and Shriram Finance (2.80%).

However, the IT sector faced challenges after Infosys dropped 4.22%, dragging other IT stocks with it. Notable losers included Britannia (-1.98%), Asian Paints (-1.87%), Nestle India (-1.21%), and Tech Mahindra (-0.82%).

Also Read | Another bomb threat prompts Vistara’s Delhi-London flight to land in Frankfurt

HDFC Bank Q2 results

Among today's announcements, HDFC Bank's financial performance is attracting particular attention. The bank's Q2 results will be closely analyzed as the lender continues to adjust to its recent merger with its parent company, HDFC Ltd. This merger has temporarily impacted its funding structure, but HDFC Bank is working to transition from high-cost deposits to lower-cost options.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates October 19, 2024: Liam Payne’s final ’chaotic’ moments: Here’s what unfolded before his ’jump’ to death

Net Interest Income (NII): Analysts expect HDFC Bank to report an NII of 30,133 crore for Q2 FY25, a 10% increase from 27,385 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | Another bomb threat prompts Vistara’s Delhi-London flight to land in Frankfurt

Net Interest Margin (NIM): The margin is anticipated to show gradual recovery as the bank refines its deposit strategy post-merger.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsQ2 Results Today: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, 19 others to declare Q2 results 2024 on Saturday — Oct 19

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.