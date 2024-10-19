Q2 Results Today: Several prominent companies, including HDFC Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, and IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, are set to release their Q2 FY25 financial results today. Other companies reporting their earnings include Achyut Healthcare Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Eiko Lifesciences Ltd, Integra Essentia Ltd, High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Nutraplus India Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, RBL Bank Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd, Shree Pacetronix Ltd, Trident Lifeline Ltd, and UCO Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended a three-day losing streak as banking and financial stocks led a rally. The BSE Sensex rose by 218.14 points (0.27%) to close at 81,224.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 104.20 points (0.42%) to finish at 24,854.05.

Banking stocks showed strong momentum, with the Nifty Bank Index climbing 1.57% and Nifty Financial Services advancing 1.50%. Axis Bank was the top performer, surging 5.75%, followed by Wipro (3.59%), Eicher Motors (2.98%), ICICI Bank (2.90%), and Shriram Finance (2.80%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the IT sector faced challenges after Infosys dropped 4.22%, dragging other IT stocks with it. Notable losers included Britannia (-1.98%), Asian Paints (-1.87%), Nestle India (-1.21%), and Tech Mahindra (-0.82%).

HDFC Bank Q2 results Among today's announcements, HDFC Bank's financial performance is attracting particular attention. The bank's Q2 results will be closely analyzed as the lender continues to adjust to its recent merger with its parent company, HDFC Ltd. This merger has temporarily impacted its funding structure, but HDFC Bank is working to transition from high-cost deposits to lower-cost options.

Net Interest Income (NII): Analysts expect HDFC Bank to report an NII of ₹30,133 crore for Q2 FY25, a 10% increase from ₹27,385 crore in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}