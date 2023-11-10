Q2 Results today: Hindalco, M&M, ONGC, Coal India, others to announce Q2 earnings
Q2 Results: Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Coal India Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M).
Q2 Results today: Among the slew of companies announcing their Q2 results, investors would focus on Coal India Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M). Domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to witness a weak opening on the backdrop of subdued global cues.