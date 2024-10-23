Q2 results today: HUL, Godrej Properties, AU Small Finance, TVS Motor among 73 companies to post earnings on October 23

Q2 results today: On October 23, 2024, 73 companies are expected to announce their Q2 FY2025 earnings, including some major players across sectors. Among the prominent names that would be the focus of the market's attention are Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Properties, AU Small Finance Bank, Birla Corporation, Pidilite Industries, TVS Motor Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Dr. Lal PathLabs.

The earnings results come at a time when the Indian stock market has been experiencing volatility. On October 22, the BSE Sensex closed down by 930.55 points, or 1.15%, finishing at 80,220.72. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index fell by 309 points, or 1.25%, to close at 24,472.10, marking its lowest levels in over two months. The market's sharp decline reflects widespread concerns over macroeconomic factors, both domestic and global, with sectors like banking, realty, and metals facing significant pressure. The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped over 4%, leading the losses, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks were hit hard, plunging between 2.62% and 3.93%.