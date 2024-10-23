Q2 results today: On October 23, 2024, 73 companies are expected to announce their Q2 FY2025 earnings, including some major players across sectors. Among the prominent names that would be the focus of the market's attention are Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Properties, AU Small Finance Bank, Birla Corporation, Pidilite Industries, TVS Motor Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Dr. Lal PathLabs.
These reports come at a crucial time for the market, given the recent volatility in indices like the Sensex and Nifty.
List of 73 companies to post eanings on October 23
Andhra Cements, Arfin India, Aster DM Healthcare, AU Small Finance Bank, Bacil Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Birla Corporation, Bansal Roofing Products, Birlasoft, Care Ratings, Craftsman Automation, Cybertech Systems and Software, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, Darjeeling Ropeway Company, Dodla Dairy, Equinox India Developments, Eraaya Lifespaces, Fedbank Financial Services, Fino Payments Bank, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, G G Engineering, Godrej Properties, Orient Green Power Company, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Unilever, IIFL Finance, Indo Credit Capital, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Kisan Mouldings, KPIT Technologies, Krystal Integrated Services, Karnataka Bank, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Lucent Industries, Machhar Industries, Manorama Industries, MAS Financial Services, Metro Brands, Miven Machine Tools, Nath Bio-Genes (India), Navin Fluorine International, New Delhi Television, NIIT Learning Systems, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Onesource Ideas Venture, Piramal Enterprises, Pidilite Industries, Piramal Pharma, Rane Engine Valve, Resonance Specialties, Rajnish Retail, RattanIndia Power, Sagar Cements, SBI Life Insurance Company, Schaeffler India, Shradha AI Technologies, Shree Ganesh Biotech (India), Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Summit Securities, Syngene International, Tanfac Industries, Thyrocare Technologies, TRF, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Udaipur Cement Works, United Spirits, V.I.P. Industries and Zenotech Laboratories.
The earnings results come at a time when the Indian stock market has been experiencing volatility. On October 22, the BSE Sensex closed down by 930.55 points, or 1.15%, finishing at 80,220.72. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index fell by 309 points, or 1.25%, to close at 24,472.10, marking its lowest levels in over two months. The market's sharp decline reflects widespread concerns over macroeconomic factors, both domestic and global, with sectors like banking, realty, and metals facing significant pressure. The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped over 4%, leading the losses, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks were hit hard, plunging between 2.62% and 3.93%.