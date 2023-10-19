Q2 results today: HUL, ITC to Nestle India — 32 companies to declare earnings on Thursday
Q2 results today: ITC and Nestle India expected to report strong Q2 results
Q2 results 2023: Despite speculations about global slowdown, Indian companies reported strong quarterly results in January to March 2023 quarter. The performance improved further in April to June 2023 quarter after better-than-expected recovery in the Indian economy. In fact, Indian economy has managed to keep the inflation under control throughout the year, which is expected to fuel industrial and other demands in India.