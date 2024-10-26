Q2 results today: IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank & more to report earnings

  • Q2 results today: Over 30 companies including IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank, JP Power, and others are scheduled to release their earnings today

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published26 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Q2 results today: IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank & more to report earnings
Q2 results today: IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank & more to report earnings

Q2 results today on October 26: Over 30 companies are expected to release their earnings for the July-September quarter today, on Saturday, October 26, as reported by the BSE. In addition several engineering giants, private sector banks such are ICICI Bank and YES Bank are scheduled to declare their Q2 results today.

The second quarter results season for FY25 started in October, with several major companies set to release their Q2 earnings reports this week and in the weeks to come. These reports are expected to have a substantial impact on the markets and provide valuable insights into India’s overall economic landscape.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 26, 2024: IDFC First Bank shares dip ahead of Q2 results 2024. Should you buy on Monday?

Q2 results today- Saturday, October 26

ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank, Creative, Golkunda, JP Power, KPPL, Paracables, SBFC, Indothai, Voltamp, Arihantsai among others, are scheduled to release their Q2 results today.

Among these companies, ICICI Bank is expected to report a net profit of 11,106 crore in the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 8.2% from Rs10 ,261 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year FY23-24, revealed a Livemint poll of seven brokerage estimates.

Also Read | ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.92% YOY

At the same time, the bank's Net Interest Income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest paid—is projected to increase by 9.6% in Q2 FY25, rising to 20,071 crore from 18,308 crore year-on-year (YoY), stated the report.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank's Q2 results 2024 are expected to come flat, stock market experts have predicted. Experts also mentioned that Yes Bank may report slightly lower growth due to moderate deposit growth during Q2FY25.

Also Read | HeidelbergCement shares jump 18% on report Ambuja Cements eyeing buyout

On the contrary, IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but with a dip in net profits due to high provisioning. While the bank's advances and deposits are anticipated to increase, net profit may decline both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter due to higher provisions, stock market experts told Mint.

Following the streak of the earnings week, companies such as Adani Power, Ambuja Cement, and others are scheduled to release their Q2 financial results on October 28.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsQ2 results today: IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank & more to report earnings

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.000.00
      Chennai
      79,481.000.00
      Delhi
      79,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.