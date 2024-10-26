Q2 results today: IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank & more to report earnings

Q2 results today on October 26: Over 30 companies are expected to release their earnings for the July-September quarter today, on Saturday, October 26, as reported by the BSE. In addition several engineering giants, private sector banks such are ICICI Bank and YES Bank are scheduled to declare their Q2 results today.

The second quarter results season for FY25 started in October, with several major companies set to release their Q2 earnings reports this week and in the weeks to come. These reports are expected to have a substantial impact on the markets and provide valuable insights into India’s overall economic landscape.

Q2 results today- Saturday, October 26 ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail, YES Bank, Creative, Golkunda, JP Power, KPPL, Paracables, SBFC, Indothai, Voltamp, Arihantsai among others, are scheduled to release their Q2 results today.

Among these companies, ICICI Bank is expected to report a net profit of ₹11,106 crore in the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 8.2% from Rs10 ,261 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year FY23-24, revealed a Livemint poll of seven brokerage estimates.

At the same time, the bank's Net Interest Income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest paid—is projected to increase by 9.6% in Q2 FY25, rising to ₹20,071 crore from ₹18,308 crore year-on-year (YoY), stated the report.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank's Q2 results 2024 are expected to come flat, stock market experts have predicted. Experts also mentioned that Yes Bank may report slightly lower growth due to moderate deposit growth during Q2FY25.

On the contrary, IDFC First Bank's Q2 results for 2024 are expected to be strong, but with a dip in net profits due to high provisioning. While the bank's advances and deposits are anticipated to increase, net profit may decline both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter due to higher provisions, stock market experts told Mint.