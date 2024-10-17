Q2 Results Today: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, among 36 companies to declare earnings on October 17

  • Q2 Results Today: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Nestle India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Indian Overseas Bank, Havells India, Jindal Stainless and Polycab India are among companies that will declare Q2 results today.

Ankit Gohel
Published17 Oct 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Q2 Results Today: A total of 36 companies will announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today.
Q2 Results Today: A total of 36 companies will announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today.(Image: iStock)

Q2 Results Today: Indian stock market has been volatile amid mixed global cues and domestic corporate earnings seasons. A total of 36 companies will announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY25 today.

The companies that will declare Q2 results today include Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Nestle India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Havells India, Jindal Stainless, Ceat and Polycab India.

Apart from these, 5paisa Capital, Geojit Financial Service, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Ador Multiproducts, Amalgamated Electricity Co., ARC Finance, Continental Securities, Deccan Bearings, Eimco Elecon (India), Galaxy Egrico Exports, Gujarat Lease Financing, Harshil Agrotech, IGC Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Moohgipa Capital Finance, National Standard, Quick Heal Technologies, Shemaroo Entertainment, Steel Exchange India, SW Investments, and Tanla Platforms will also announce their Q2 results today.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bajaj Auto, L&T Tech, Oberoi Realty, RVNL, Crisil and more

Infosys Q2 Results Preview

Infosys, the second largest IT service company in India, is estimated to report a growth in revenue led by large deal wins, but margins are likely to be stable. In the quarter ended September 2024, Infosys’ revenue is expected to grow 3.74% to 40,785 crore from 39,315 crore in the previous quarter. In USD terms, Q2 revenue is estimated to rise 3.2% sequentially to $4,865 million, according to a Livemint poll of eight brokerages.

The IT major’s net profit in Q2FY25 is expected to see 5.86% QoQ growth to 6,741 crore, while EBIT is estimated to rise 4.3% QoQ to 8,636 crore, and EBIT margin may improve by 7 bps to 21.17%.

Also Read | Infosys Q2 Results Preview: Revenue growth seen at 3.7%, PAT may rise 5.8% QoQ

Wipro Q2 Results Preview

Most D-Street analysts estimate Wipro to post decent net profit growth, however, margin and revenue are likely to be flat due to softer deals and the impact of the one-month wage hike. An average of brokerage estimates indicates that Wipro's net profit is likely to rise between 9-12%, while revenue may drop 2%.

Also Read | Wipro Q2 Results Preview: Revenue likely to drop 2% YoY; bonus issue eyed

Axis Bank Q2 Results Preview

Private sector lender Axis Bank is expected to report an 8-9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, led by growth in net interest income (NII), non-interest income, and reduced slippages.

According to the average estimate from five brokerages, Axis Bank's NII in Q2FY25 is projected to grow by 10% YoY. While slippages are anticipated to increase by 29% YoY, they are expected to decline by 12% compared to the previous quarter.

Loan growth for the quarter is expected to be modest, with a 2% increase QoQ, but a stronger 11% rise YoY.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsQ2 Results Today: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, among 36 companies to declare earnings on October 17

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.