Q2 Results today: IRCTC, Power Grid, Shree Cement, others to announce Q2 earning

There are over 300 companies set to announce their Q2 results today. The domestic equities benchmark indices are predicted to open modestly today, with the GIFT Nifty down over 20 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures and following unimpressive global indications.

The focus of investors on the macro front will be trade data that is due to be released later in the day to gauge demand in the second-largest oil consumer in the world. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Asian market will be watching Australia's central bank and China is expected to release vital trade statistics.

Meanwhile, with three mainboard IPOs now underway and an array of Q2 profits, the domestic primary market appears to be buzzing.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, so far, the spread of earnings in Q2 has been decent and brings more attention to capital goods, financials, and auto stocks.

“We expect H2FY24 will also continue the momentum, however, the tailwinds on margins are likely to moderate due to the recent uptick in commodity prices," added Nair.

Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Shree Cement, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Tyres, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cochin Shipyard, CRISIL, Cummins India, Dilip Buildcon, Devyani International, Ideaforge Technology, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Jyothy Labs, Info Edge (India), Updater Services, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and Zydus Lifesciences.

Over 300 companies will release their September quarter results today -

3i Infotech Ltd, Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Accedere Ltd, Acceleratebs India Ltd, Allied Computers International (Asia) Ltd, Adc India Communications Limited, Adcon Capital Services Ltd, Ador Fontech Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Amba Enterprises Ltd, Agarwal Fortune India Ltd, Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd, Akm Creations Ltd, Aksharchem (India) Ltd, Alan Scott Industries Ltd, Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd, Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd, Ambar Protein Industries Ltd, Amco India Ltd, Amerise Biosciences Ltd, Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Amraworld Agrico Ltd, Anjani Synthetics Ltd, Anmol India Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Algoquant Fintech Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd, Arcotech Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Ashika Credit Capital Ltd, Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd, Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd, Asian Warehousing Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Limited, Asian Star Co.Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Limited, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Aym Syntex Ltd, Baid Finserv Ltd, Balgopal Commercial Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co.Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, B&A Packaging India Limited, Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd, B.C. Power Controls Ltd, Beryl Securities Ltd, Best Eastern Hotels Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, Bhilwara Spinners Ltd, Binani Industries Ltd, Bisil Plast Limited, Bits Ltd, B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd, Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd, Bnr Udyog Ltd, Bombay Talkies Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Captain Pipes Ltd, Cargosol Logistics Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Caspian Corporate Services Ltd, Ceejay Finance Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Checkpoint Trends Ltd, Choksi Imaging Ltd, Citizen Infoline Ltd, Cineline India Limited, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltd, Cni Research Ltd, Cil Nova Petrochemicals Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Crisil Ltd, Capital Trade Links Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, D B Realty Ltd, Deep Diamond India Ltd, Deccan Cements Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Denis Chem Lab Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd, Dev Labtech Venture Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd, Digispice Technologies Ltd, Disa India Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd, Duroply Industries Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, Elantas Beck India Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Elitecon International Ltd, Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd, Evans Electric Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Evexia Lifecare Ltd, Expo Gas Containers Ltd, Fcs Software Solutions Ltd, Fgp Ltd, Fiem Industries Ltd, Future Market Networks Ltd, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd, Gccl Construction & Realities Ltd, Gcm Commodity & Derivatives Ltd, Genus Paper & Boards Ltd, Ghcl Ltd, G M Polyplast Ltd, Gocl Corporation Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, G-Tech Info-Training Ltd, Gtl Ltd, Gtn Industries Ltd, Gp Petroleums Limited, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Harsha Engineers International Ltd, Hawkins Cookers Ltd, Hb Estate Developers Ltd, Hb Stockholdings Ltd, Hcl Infosystems Ltd, Hemang Resources Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Hisar Spinning Mills Ltd, Hitech Corporation Ltd, The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd, Hcp Plastene Bulkpack Ltd, Hubtown Ltd, Indian Bright Steel Co.Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Iitl Projects Limited, Incredible Industries Ltd, Indergiri Finance Ltd, Inditrade Capital Limited, Indo Euro Indchem Ltd, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Indowind Energy Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Infronics Systems Ltd, Inspirisys Solutions Ltd, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd, Itd Cementation India Ltd, Jaykay Enterprises Ltd, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jhs Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd, Jindal Hotels Ltd, J.J.Exporters Ltd, Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd, J. Taparia Projects Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Jyoti Structures Ltd, Kalyan Capitals Ltd, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd, Kanungo Financiers Ltd, Kcl Infra Projects Ltd, Keerthi Industries Ltd, Kg Denim Ltd, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Kjmc Financial Services Ltd, Kmg Milk Food Ltd, Kopran Ltd, Kore Foods Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd, Krishna Ventures Limited, Krishna Capital And Securities Ltd, Krypton Industries Ltd, Kush Industries Ltd, Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Ls Industries Ltd, Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd, Lumax Industries Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Machhar Industries Ltd, Madhusudan Industries Ltd, Mafatlal Industries Ltd, Mahaan Foods Ltd, Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd, Mahan Industries Ltd, Makers Laboratories Ltd, Manali Petrochemical Ltd, Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd, Maris Spinners Ltd, Max Estates Ltd, Mena Mani Industries Ltd, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Mihika Industries Ltd, Milestone Global Ltd, Minaxi Textiles Ltd, Market Creators Ltd,Milkfood Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd, Mudra Financial Services Ltd, Natural Biocon (India) Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Nettlinx Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Nirbhay Colours India Ltd, Oasis Securities Ltd,Odyssey Corporation Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, Panasonic Carbon India Co.Ltd., Pan India Corporation Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd, Permanent Magnets Ltd, Photoquip India Ltd, Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd, Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Prakash Steelage Ltd, Presha Metallurgical Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, Ptl Enterprises Ltd, Purple Entertainment Ltd, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd, Quest Softech (India) Ltd, Racl Geartech Ltd, Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Raja Bahadur International Ltd, Ramasigns Industries Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, Rathi Bars Ltd, Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd, Rdb Rasayans Ltd, Reetech International Cargo And Courier Ltd, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd, Regency Fincorp Ltd, Ravindra Energy Ltd, Riba Textiles Ltd, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd, Rolex Rings Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, R Systems International Limited, Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd, Ravinder Heights Ltd, S&Spower, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd, Sadhna Broadcast Ltd, Saffron Industries Limited, Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Shree Salasar Investment Ltd, Salora International Ltd, Sanblue Corporation Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd, Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd, Sayaji Industries Ltd, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd, Sanghvi Brands Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, Stl Global Ltd, Shah Foods Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Shalimar Productions Ltd, Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd, Shivansh Finserve Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd, Shricon Industries Ltd, and many more.

