Q2 Results today: IRCTC, Power Grid, Shree Cement, others to announce Q2 earning
7 min read 07 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Join usDhanya Nagasundaram
Q2 Results: Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Shree Cement, Alkem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Tyres, Dilip Buildcon, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and Zydus Lifesciences.
There are over 300 companies set to announce their Q2 results today. The domestic equities benchmark indices are predicted to open modestly today, with the GIFT Nifty down over 20 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures and following unimpressive global indications.
