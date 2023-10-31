Q2 Results today: Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, others to announce Q2 earnings
Q2 earnings today: Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, and Zee Media Corporation Ltd among 109 companies to announce Q2 numbers today.
With the positive outlook for the market this week, earnings will be the main focus, with several firms releasing their Q2 numbers and keeping investors on the lookout. With mainboard and SME IPO subscriptions, the primary market also appears to be quite busy.
