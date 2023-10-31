With the positive outlook for the market this week, earnings will be the main focus, with several firms releasing their Q2 numbers and keeping investors on the lookout. With mainboard and SME IPO subscriptions, the primary market also appears to be quite busy.

Domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended positive on Monday for the second consecutive on the backdrop of positive global cues and led by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, and Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Approximately 109 companies will release their September quarter results today - Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, ADF Foods Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd, Algoquant Fintech Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Aro Granite Industries Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Bharat Seats Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corporation Ltd, Bigbloc Construction Ltd, Blue Coast Hotels Ltd, Bondada Engineering Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Care Ratings Ltd, Capri Global Capital Limited, Cmi Ltd, Colinz Laboratories Ltd, Capital Trade Links Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Dynamic Industries Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Franklin Industries Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd, Geetanjali Credit And Capital Ltd, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, GRP Ltd, Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd, H.S.India Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd, Incap Ltd, Infobeans Technologies Ltd, Integrated Proteins Ltd, Integra Engineering India Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jet Infraventure Ltd, Jigar Cables Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, JSW Holdings Limited, Kaya Ltd,Kaycee Industries Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Kei Industries Ltd, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Libord Securities Ltd, LKP Securities Ltd, Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Mayur Floorings Ltd, Metal Coatings (India) Ltd, Metalyst Forgings Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Mahasagar Travels Ltd, Milestone Furniture Ltd, Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, National Plastic Technologies Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Orosil Smiths India Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Rites Ltd, Macfos Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Rril Ltd, Scan Steels Ltd, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd, Surbhi Industries Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Teesta Agro Industries Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Triveni Glass Ltd, Vas Infrastructure Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, V.I.P.Industries Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd, and Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

