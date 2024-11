Q2 Results Today: LIC, SBI, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Vedanta among 174 companies to post earnings on November 8

Q2 Results Today: State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Vedanta and MRF will be closely watched on Friday as they report their earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (Q2 FY25).

List of 174 companies to post earnings Over 170 companies are slated to post earnings today. 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India), Aarti Industries, Aban Offshore, Abans Enterprises, Action Construction Equipment, Archean Chemical Industries, Adcon Capital Services, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Asian Hotels (East), Alembic, Alfred Herbert (India), Alufluoride, Ambika Cotton Mills, Anuh Pharma, Aries Agro, Ashok Leyland, Ashutosh Paper Mills, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Atam Valves, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, B&A Packaging India, Batliboi, Bharat Bijlee, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Beryl Securities, Binani Industries, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions, Confidence Futuristic Energetech, Cheviot Co, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CNI Research, Cressanda Solutions, Daulat Securities, Dreamfolks Services, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Duroply Industries, Dynamic Microsteppers, East Buildtech, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries, Emergent Industrial Solutions, Enterprise International, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAB India, Ethos, Fine Organic Industries, Flair Writing Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Ganga Pharmaceuticals, GCM Capital Advisors, GIC Housing Finance, Ginni Filaments, Goa Carbon, GOCL Corporation, Gorani Industries, Gowra Leasing & Finance, Gujarat Containers, GE Vernova T&D India, HB Stockholdings, The Hi-Tech Gears, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, Indiabulls Enterprises, IITL Projects, IKIO Lighting, India Cements Capital, India Cements, Inox India and Inspirisys Solutions are some of the companies that will post their Q2 FY25 results.