Q2 Results today: Lupin, BHEL, MCX, Tata Power, others to announce Q2 earnings
Q2 Results: Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), MCX, Tata Power, and many more.
On Wednesday, the domestic benchmark indices is anticipated to open flat with a positive bias, following gains in its global counterparts. Rangebound trading will likely take place today for the key market indices Nifty 50 and Sensex following a flat ending in the previous session. The Indian benchmark index is off to a good start, according to Gift Nifty. Compared to the Nifty futures' last closing of 19,480, the Gift Nifty was trading at about 19,513.