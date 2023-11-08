Q2 Results today: Lupin, BHEL, MCX, Tata Power, others to announce Q2 earnings

On Wednesday, the domestic benchmark indices is anticipated to open flat with a positive bias, following gains in its global counterparts. Rangebound trading will likely take place today for the key market indices Nifty 50 and Sensex following a flat ending in the previous session. The Indian benchmark index is off to a good start, according to Gift Nifty. Compared to the Nifty futures' last closing of 19,480, the Gift Nifty was trading at about 19,513. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday's session, Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended a three-day winning streak due to profit booking in a few heavyweights amid weak global cues and fading optimism regarding the end of monetary tightening. Sensex closed at 64,942.40, down 16 points, or 0.03%, and the Nifty 50 closed at 19,406.70, down 5 points, or 0.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With so many companies reporting their Q2 earnings and a general buzz in the primary market, the domestic equity market has kept investors practically on edge. The focus will once more be mainly on earnings today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 68 firms from the list out of the many that released their Q2 results today - 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Alembic Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Borosil Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd ,Century Plyboards (I) Ltd, Cesc Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Emudhra Ltd,Fdc Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Heg Ltd, Hma Agro Industries Ltd, Hpl Electric & Power Ltd, Ifci Ltd., Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Itd Cementation India Ltd, Kiocl Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd (MCX), Medplus Health Services Ltd, Moil Ltd, Mtar Technologies Ltd, Munjal Showa Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, Paushak Ltd, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Pi Industries Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Skf India Ltd, Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tata Power Co.Ltd, T D Power Systems Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Welspun Corp Limited, and Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

Lupin Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. predicts that the pharmaceutical companies it covers will post 5.6% earnings growth in the second quarter of FY24. It is anticipated that 2QFY24 would see some deceleration following a spectacular 1QFY24, when EBITDA YoY growth reached its FY21 peak. In 2Q, lupin is expected to have robust YoY growth of 32%/29%/21%.

Based on minimal competition and consistent growth in Europe, the brokerage anticipates Lupin's earnings to jump ~3x YoY in 2QFY24, outpacing the rest of its covered businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

