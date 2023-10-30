Q2 Results today: Marico, TVS Motor, UPL, others to announce earnings
- Q2 earnings today: Marico Ltd, TVS Motor Company, UPL Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, and Strides Pharma Science Ltd among 95 companies to announce Q2 numbers today.
Q2 Results today: On the backdrop of widespread buying and overall favourable cues, the Indian benchmark equity indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended their six-day losing skid and closed higher on Friday.
October witnessed volatility in the domestic market due to the steep increase in US bond yields, an outflow of foreign funds, the weak Q2 profits, and the geopolitical uncertainties. As of now in October, the Nifty 50 is down almost 3%.
Following strong Q2 results on Friday, investors will be watching some of the key stock movements, including those of Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, and Dr. Reddy.
Also Read: Reliance Q2 Results: Healthy growth in consolidated profit, EBITDA; 5 key highlights from RIL's Q2FY24 earnings
Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Marico Ltd, TVS Motor Company, UPL Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, and Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Approximately 95 companies will release their September quarter results today.
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end with solid gains; investors pocket about ₹5 lakh crore in a day
Acrow India Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Ador Multiproducts Ltd, Ahasolar Technologies Ltd, Andhra Paper Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd, Apt Packaging Ltd, Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Cg-Vak Software & Exports Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Lt Foods Ltd, Dcm Shriram Limited, Dcx Systems Ltd, De Nora India Ltd, Divyashakti Ltd, Dlf Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd, Filatex India Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Genus Prime Infra Ltd, Getalong Enterprise Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd, Gmr Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, Ifb Industries Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, J.Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Jmj Fintech Ltd, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd, Kartik Investments Trust Ltd, Kpit Technologies Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd, L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd, Mahindra Epc Irrigation Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Marico Ltd, Maruti Securities Ltd, Mega Fin (India) Ltd, Mercury Trade Links Ltd, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, Modi Naturals Limited, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, Niit Learning Systems Ltd, Nalin Lease Finance Ltd, Odyssey Technologies Ltd, Oxford Industries Ltd, Petronet Lng Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Prime Securities Ltd, Qgo Finance Ltd, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd, Rama Vision Ltd, Ramco Systems Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd,Sal Automotive Ltd, Shetron Ltd, Shivkamal Impex Ltd, Sis Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Speciality Restaurants Ltd, Srg Housing Finance Ltd, Standard Capital Markets Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd, Tcfc Finance Ltd, Transport Corporation Of India Ltd, Tube Investments Of India Ltd, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, Tvs Holdings Ltd,Tvs Motor Company Ltd, Upl Limited, Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, Vikas Wsp Ltd,Vimta Labs Ltd, Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd, White Hall Commercial Co Ltd, Yashraj Containeurs Ltd, And Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 80% YoY to ₹3,716.5 crore; stock hits record high on strong earnings
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!