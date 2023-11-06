Q2 Results today: Nykaa, HPCL, Divi's Lab, others to announce Q2 earnings

As we near the second last week of earnings, nearly 249 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today. Investors will keep an eye on the general mood of the market and any movements in particular stocks, even though the results for the quarter that ended in September did not quite live up to the expectations of the street. Amidst a surge in Asian markets and US stocks, the domestic benchmark indices are expected to open well on Monday, mirroring bullish global indications.

The trends seen on Gift Nifty suggest that the Indian benchmark index is off to a good start. Compared to the previous close of 19,296 for the Nifty futures, the Gift Nifty was trading at about 19,455.

On November 3, the domestic benchmark equity indices continued to rise for the second straight day. On Friday, the Nifty 50 gained 97.35 points to close at 19,230.60, while the Sensex closed 282.88 points higher at 64,363.78, as well.

According to Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd, benchmark indices rebound after declining for two weeks. All sectoral indices ended in green on weekly basis except Auto. Realty sector gained the most around 10% during this week.

As the Q2 earning season is going on, so far the earnings for this quarter is in-line with the expectations. IT sector posted weak results while banks which have the major contribution in Nifty50 index posted good results with strong asset quality and good margins. Consumer category underperformed due to slowdown in demand. Auto sector companies posted above expectation numbers due to improved margins.

“Nifty prices are likely to drift in the range of 19000 to 19300 with sideways to positive bias. With the validation aforementioned trading band, buy the dip will remain in favor. A decisive breakthrough of upper range value will take such advance for 19500, while on the downside, a sustainable fall below the psychological mark 19000 will trigger more selling for 18800-18700. Bank nifty prices are likely to be pegged in a trading band of 42000 to 44000. Following the ongoing technical development, accumulation from lower levels will be on the radar," added Nanda.

Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Nykaa, HPCL, Divi's Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, and many more.

Approximately 249 companies will release their September quarter results today - Alicon Castalloy Limited, Amalgamated Electricity Co.Ltd, Amrapali Fincap Ltd, Arunis Abode Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd, Asi Industries Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd, Atlanta Ltd, Axel Polymers Ltd, B.A.G.Films & Media Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Banswara Syntex Ltd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, Beeyu Overseas Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, Bizotic Commercial Ltd, Bls International Services Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Bsl Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Canopy Finance Ltd, Centerac Technologies Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd, Classic Filaments Ltd, Chandni Machines Ltd, Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd, Coastal Roadways Ltd, Continental Securities Ltd, Csl Finance Ltd, Captain Technocast Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltd, Daps Advertising Ltd, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd, Deep Energy Resources Ltd, D&H India Ltd, Dhyaani Tile And Marblez Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, Dalal Street Investments Ltd, Dutron Polymers Ltd, Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd, Emami Ltd, Epigral Ltd, Esaar (India) Ltd, Integra Essentia Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Faze Three Ltd, Filtra Consultants And Engineers Ltd, Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited, Frontier Springs Ltd, Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, Gallops Enterprise Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Gujarat Industries Power Co.Ltd, G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Gujarat Natural Resources Limited, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd, Gorani Industries Ltd, Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd, Gratex Industries Ltd, Greenply Industries Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd, Gujarat Investa Ltd, Hind Commerce Ltd, Heads Up Ventures Ltd, Heidelbergcement India Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, High Street Filatex Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd, Hle Glascoat Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Hybrid Financial Services Ltd, Ib Infotech Enterprises Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Id Info Business Services Ltd, India Home Loan Ltd, India Infraspace Ltd, Indo Credit Capital Ltd, Indosolar Ltd, Industrial & Prudential Investments Co.Ltd, Indus Finance Ltd, Innovassynth Investments Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, Jackson Investments Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Jamshri Realty Ltd, Jubilant Industries Ltd, Kachchh Minerals Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Karnavati Finance Ltd, Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd, Kbs India Limited, Kkrrafton Developers Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd, Kilburn Engineering Ltd, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, K.P.R. Mill Limited, Kretto Syscon Ltd, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd, Lehar Footwears Ltd, Lerthai Finance Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Linde India Limited, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd, Maharashtra Corporation Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd, M.K. Exim (India) Ltd, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Mpil Corporation Ltd, Mt Educare Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd, Navneet Education Limited, Ndr Auto Components Ltd, Neil Industries Ltd, Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd, Nhpc Ltd, Nikki Global Finance Ltd, Nile Ltd, Nimbus Projects Ltd, Nivaka Fashions Ltd, National Oxygen Ltd, Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Omkar Overseas Ltd, Omnipotent Industries Ltd, Onmobile Global Ltd, Ontic Finserve Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Oswal Greentech Ltd, Paragon Finance Ltd, Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd,Pervasive Commodities Ltd, Pet Plastics Ltd ,Pg Electroplast Ltd, Poddar Pigments Ltd, Polymechplast Machines Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Pradhin Ltd, Premco Global Ltd, Premier Ltd, Premier, Polyfilm Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Promact Impex Ltd, Pyxis Finvest Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Quint Digital Media Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd, Radhe Developers (India) Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Rahul Merchandising Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, Redington Ltd, Regency Trust Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Rita Finance And Leasing Ltd, Retro Green Revolution Ltd, Rmc Switchgears Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd, Sat Industries Ltd, Savera Industries Ltd, Savani Financials Ltd, Sbec Sugar Ltd, Sbec Systems (India) Ltd, Shivamshree Businesses Ltd, Scooters India Ltd, Seamec Ltd, Securekloud Technologies Ltd, Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limited, Standard Industries Ltd, Singer India Ltd, Sm Auto Stamping Ltd, Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Sobha Limited, Softrak Venture Investment Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Starlineps Enterprises Ltd, Stylam Industries Limited, Sudal Industries Ltd, Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd, Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd, Sunita Tools Ltd, Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd, Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd, Syschem (India) Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, The Investment Trust Of India Ltd, Tinna Trade Ltd, Tirth Plastic Ltd, Transpek Industry Ltd, Tecil Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd, Tvs Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, U.P.Hotels Ltd, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Valiant Laboratories Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Veefin Solutions Ltd, Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd, Veritas (India) Ltd, Vikalp Securities Ltd, Vishal Fabrics Ltd, Visagar Polytex Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd, Vrl Logistics Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Welterman International Ltd, We Win Ltd, Windsor Machines Ltd, Xpro India Ltd, Zenith Health Care Ltd, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd, Zenlabs Ethica Ltd, Zodiac-Jrd-Mkj Ltd, Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd, S.V.Trading & Agencies Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd.

