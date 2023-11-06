Q2 Results today: Nykaa, HPCL, Divi's Lab, others to announce Q2 earnings
Q2 Results: Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Nykaa, HPCL, Divi's Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, and many more.
As we near the second last week of earnings, nearly 249 companies are set to announce their Q2 results today. Investors will keep an eye on the general mood of the market and any movements in particular stocks, even though the results for the quarter that ended in September did not quite live up to the expectations of the street. Amidst a surge in Asian markets and US stocks, the domestic benchmark indices are expected to open well on Monday, mirroring bullish global indications.