Q2 results today: Paytm, JSW Steel to L&T Finance — 38 companies to announce earning today
Q2 results today: 38 companies going to declare its second quarter results for the current fiscal includes JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Paytm, Hindustan Zinc, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp, etc
Q2 results today: Despite speculations about global slowdown, Indian companies reported strong quarterly results in January to March 2023 quarter. The performance improved further in April to June 2023 quarter after better-than-expected recovery in the Indian economy. In fact, Indian economy has managed to keep the inflation under control throughout the year, which is expected to fuel industrial and other demands in India. Hence, market observers and stock market investors are expected to remain vigilant about the Q2 results 2023 season as it would enable them to find out the fundamentals of the stocks they are mulling to add in their portfolio or they already have that stock in their portfolio.