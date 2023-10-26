Q2 Results today: PNB, Asian Paints, ACC, others to announce earnings
Today, Punjab National Bank, Asian Paints, Canara Bank, ACC, Colgate-Palmolive, Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc, and Vodafone Idea to report Q2 results. PNB expected to report strong earnings in Q2 with net profit estimated to jump 280% YoY to ₹1,563 crore.
Q2 results today: Following Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank's Q2 Results from Wednesday, the street today looks forward to some of the major players's numbers such as Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), Asian Paints Ltd, Canara Bank Ltd, ACC Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd,Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Ltd.