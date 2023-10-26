Q2 Results today: PNB, Asian Paints, ACC, others to announce earnings

Q2 results today: Following Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank's Q2 Results from Wednesday, the street today looks forward to some of the major players's numbers such as Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), Asian Paints Ltd, Canara Bank Ltd, ACC Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Approximately 76 companies will release their September quarter results today.

Here's the list of companies those will report their Q2FY24 numbers today - Aavas Financiers Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd, Acc Ltd, Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd, Agi Greenpac Ltd, Allsec Technologies Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Canara Bank, Chadha Papers Ltd, Chandra Prabhu International Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Eco Recycling Ltd, Futuristic Securities Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Indian Bank, Ind Renewable Energy Ltd, Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd, Ismt Ltd, Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd, Kbc Global Ltd, Kesar Enterprises Ltd, Key Corp Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Max India Ltd, Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd, Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd, Nlc India Ltd, Om Infra Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Punjab National Bank Ltd, Pooja Entertainment And Films Ltd, Popular Estate Management Ltd, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Music Broadcast Ltd, Railtel Corporation Of India Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Ritesh International Ltd, Sadhana Nitrochem Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd,Ser Industries Ltd, Shreenath Investments Co.Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Super Syncotex (India) Ltd,Symphony Limited, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Udaipur Cement Works Ltd, Ugro Capital Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, Vivanza Biosciences Ltd, Vls Finance Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Vuenow Infratech Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, and Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.

Punjab National Bank Ltd

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, is expected to report strong earnings for the second quarter of FY24 on the back of lower provisions with steady loan growth. PNB’s net profit in Q2FY24 is estimated to jump 280% to ₹1,563 crore from ₹411.3 crore, YoY.

Net interest income (NII) may see a growth of 16% YoY to ₹9,594 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) is expected to contract sequentially led by an increase in cost of funds, in line with the overall sector performance.

