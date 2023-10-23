Q2 results today: PNB Housing, Torrent Pharma, NDTV, others to announce earnings
Q2 results today: 15 companies, including New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), PNB Housing Finance Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, to release Q2FY24 results.
Q2 results today: During the second week of the quarterly earnings session, a number of banks and prominent FMCG companies, including ITC and Hindustan Unilever, released their Q2 results. These were followed by top Indian IT companies like Wipro and some major metal players like JSW Steel, and Hindustan Zinc.