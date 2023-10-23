Q2 results today: PNB Housing, Torrent Pharma, NDTV, others to announce earnings

Q2 results today: During the second week of the quarterly earnings session, a number of banks and prominent FMCG companies, including ITC and Hindustan Unilever, released their Q2 results. These were followed by top Indian IT companies like Wipro and some major metal players like JSW Steel, and Hindustan Zinc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Approximately 15 companies will release their September quarter results today. Investors are focused on giants like New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), PNB Housing Finance Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd among the 15.

Here's the list of companies those will report their Q2FY24 numbers today - Alok Industries Ltd, Atishay Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd, N.R.Agarwal Industries Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Poddar Housing And Development Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Unistar Multimedia Ltd, and Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB Housing Finance Ltd Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects assets under management (AUM) growth to be around 4% YoY. Further, cost ratios are expected to moderate despite investments in distribution capabilities. The brokerage expects credit costs to remain broadly stable at ₹650 million in 2QFY24.

"There should be provision release from resolution of a large corporate NPA account. Cost ratios are expected to moderate despite investments in distribution capabilities Commentaries on asset quality of the retail loan book, NIM and disbursement trajectory are key monitorables," the brokerage said in its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB Housing Finance reported an 47.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit after tax for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹347.32 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹234.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 24.4% from ₹279.28 crore in Q4FY23.

The housing finance company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose 21% on year to ₹1,707.63 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹1,410.70 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to ₹1,707.72 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹,411.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit of ₹378 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY24), up 7% year-on-year (YoY). Revenue rose to ₹2,591 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,347 crore a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹791 crore, with Ebitda margin at 31%. Net profit margin stood at 14.6%.

