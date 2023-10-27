Q2 results today: The domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex suffered losses for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday. The market has been weighed down by a number of factors. Concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, and the potential for a recession continue, but the Israel-Hamas war has made things more volatile.

Investors appear to be on edge this Friday due to a number of significant Q2 results, despite the ongoing uncertainty that dominates the markets. Some of the major the major players to announce their Q2 Results today are Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and Union Bank Of India.

Approximately 98 companies will release their September quarter results today.

Abc Gas (International) Ltd, Advik Capital Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Limited, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Bn Holdings Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Cords Cable Industries Ltd, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd, Cubical Financial Services Ltd, Cybertech Systems And Software Ltd, Db (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Family Care Hospitals Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, G N A Axles Ltd, Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd, Heubach Colorants India Ltd, Harmony Capital Services Ltd, Hypersoft Technologies Ltd, Indo Cotspin Ltd, Indian Hotels Co.Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Inox Wind Energy Ltd, Jasch Industries Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Kiran Syntex Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Le Lavoir Ltd, Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Svcs Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Manraj Housing Finance Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, Mps Ltd, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Nacl Industries Ltd, Ndl Ventures Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Oceanic Foods Ltd, Oscar Global Ltd, Prospect Commodities Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, Ptc India Financial Services Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Sbfc Finance Ltd, Sbi Cards And Payment Services Ltd, Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Shalby Ltd, Shree Digvijay Cement Co.Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Srf Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Swastika Investmart Ltd, Tavernier Resources Limi, Times Guaranty Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Trf Ltd, Ttk Prestige Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Union Bank Of India, Urja Global Ltd, Vinayak Vanijya Ltd, Vivid Global Industries Ltd, Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd, And Zf Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.

Reliance Industries

The September quarter (Q2) earnings of India's diversified behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to show healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) led by decent growth in oil to chemicals (O2C) segment as well as telecom and retail.

In Q1FY24, the company witnessed a 10.8 per cent decline in its net profit at ₹16,011 crore, while revenue from operations fell 4.69 per cent to ₹2,31,132 crore.

Apart from key numbers, investors will focus on updates on new energy business and trends in retail and telecom segments.

Maruti Suzuki

India's largest car manufacturer is expected to report robust earnings on the back of healthy volumes, a rich product mix, and softer commodity costs, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.

Domestic brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that the automaker's net profit will likely rise more than 50 per cent, supported by favourable product mix and timely price hikes undertaken by the company.

The company's revenue from operations will likely rise by 25 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 7 per cent increase in volumes and an 18 per cent rise in average selling price on a richer product mix - with a higher mix of the SUV segment, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

