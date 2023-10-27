Q2 Results today: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, others to announce Q2 earnings
Q2 Results today: Some of the major players to announce their Q2 Results are Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and Union Bank Of India.
Q2 results today: The domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex suffered losses for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday. The market has been weighed down by a number of factors. Concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, and the potential for a recession continue, but the Israel-Hamas war has made things more volatile.