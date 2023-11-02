A slew of firms have released their Q2 results this week, and today another 132 companies will be releasing their results for the September quarter. Analysts say that investors' sentiment has been mostly clouded by persistent worries about corporate India's Q2 results, which are now unimpressive. More significantly, though, is that investors may face significant pressure from rising interest rates, inflation, and an economic slump.

On Wednesday, domestic benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the second straight session on the backdrop of continued outflows of foreign funds and weakness in banking, finance, and metals stocks. The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Thursday tracking positive global cues.

Today, a handful of major companies will be releasing their Q2 results, including Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd,Berger Paints India LtdGodrej Properties Ltd,Gujarat Gas Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd - Dvr, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd.

Approximately 132 companies will release their September quarter results today - 360 One Wam Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Ad-Manum Finance Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Anand Rayons Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Ashima Ltd, Atv Projects India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Blb Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg.Co.Ltd, Century Enka Ltd, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd, Clean Science And Technology Ltd, Compuage Infocom Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Cressanda Solutions Ltd, Cropster Agro Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd,Eih Associated Hotels Ltd, Fervent Synergies Ltd, Gagan Gases Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Gfl Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd, Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Haryana Capfin Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Ifb Industries Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Insecticides (India) Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Jbf Industries Ltd, Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Jsl Industries Ltd, Jtekt India Ltd, Jupiter Infomedia Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, Kcd Industries India Ltd, Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Ksb Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Kuber Udyog Ltd, Lactose (India) Ltd, Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Lesha Industries Ltd, Linc Ltd, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lucent Industries Ltd, Lyka Labs Ltd, Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd, Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd, Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd, Microse India Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Mirc Electronics Ltd, Modison Ltd, Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd, Naysaa Securities Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, Nocil Ltd, Oasis Tradelink Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Orient Bell Limited, Pearl Green Clubs And Resorts Ltd, The Phosphate Company Ltd, Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd, Psp Projects Ltd, Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd, Pvv Infra Ltd, Quest Capital Markets Ltd, Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Regis Industries Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Restile Ceramics Ltd, Richirich Inventures Limited, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Saptak Chem And Business Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Shantai Industries Ltd, Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries Ltd, Shradha Ai Technologies Ltd, Sharda Ispat Ltd, Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd, Sical Logistics Ltd, Simplex Realty Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Sterling Green Woods Ltd, Sudev Industries Ltd, Summit Securities Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Swadha Nature Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd - Dvr, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Trans India House Impex Ltd, Tilak Ventures Ltd, Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd, Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd, Typhoon Holdings Ltd, Ufo Moviez India Ltd, Rekvina Laboratories Ltd, Vuenow Infratech Ltd, Wsfx Global Pay Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd, and Yogi Ltd, Ardi Investment & Trading Ltd.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is expected to remain profitable in Q2FY24 as against witnessing a net loss in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Tata Motors is estimated to report a net profit of ₹3,994 crore in the second quarter of FY24 led by lower commodity prices, operating leverage and volume ramp-up at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as per average estimates of six brokerages. The company’s India business performance was a mixed bag as commercial vehicle (CV) volumes grew 3.5% YoY while passenger vehicle (PV) volumes fell 3% YoY. JLR volumes are expected to grow YoY due to easing chip shortage situation and continued traction in new models.

