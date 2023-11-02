Q2 Results today: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Dabur, others to announce Q2 earnings
Approximately 132 companies will release their September quarter results today. Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd,Berger Paints India Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd - Dvr, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd are among the list.
A slew of firms have released their Q2 results this week, and today another 132 companies will be releasing their results for the September quarter. Analysts say that investors' sentiment has been mostly clouded by persistent worries about corporate India's Q2 results, which are now unimpressive. More significantly, though, is that investors may face significant pressure from rising interest rates, inflation, and an economic slump.