Q2 Results Today: Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corporation, Blue Star among 97 companies to post earnings

Among the 97 companies reporting Q2FY2025 earnings on November 6 are prominent firms Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals, and Blue Star, spanning healthcare, power, and manufacturing sectors.

Indian equity indices erased previous session losses and ended on strong note with Nifty above 24,200 on November 5. At close on Tuesday, the Sensex was up 694.39 points or 0.88 percent at 79,476.63, and the Nifty was up 218 points or 0.91 percent at 24,213.30.