Q2 results today: Zomato, Bajaj Finance, Paytm, Adani Green Energy among 70 companies to post earnings

Zomato, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Coforge, Adani Green Energy, Persistent Systems, Amber Enterprises India, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and Indus Towers to post second quarter earnings on October 22

Shivangini
Published22 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Some 70 companies will release their earnings for the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY25) on Tuesday, October 22. Top companies reporting their results today include Zomato, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Finance, Paytm, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Coforge, Adani Green Energy, Persistent Systems, Amber Enterprises India, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Paytm and Indus Towers. 

Apart from these, Adani Energy Solutions, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Choice International, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Goodyear India, IIFL Securities, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Max Financial Services, NDL Ventures, Olectra Greentech, Persistent Systems, Pet Plastics, Prime Securities, Rajath Finance, Royale Manor Hotels & Industries, Regis Industries, Responsive Industries, RO Jewels, Salasar Techno Engineering, Shoppers Stop, SRF, Supreme Industries, Swastika Investmart, Tokyo Plast International, Ugro Capital, Vikas Lifecare, Welspun Specialty Solutions and Zensar Technologies will also release their results today.

These results are expected to provide valuable insights into their financial health and market strategies.

Zomato Q2 preview

Zomato, the online food delivery service, is scheduled to reveal its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 on Tuesday, October 22.

Industry analysts predict that Zomato will show a notable rise in both revenue and net profit for the quarter ending in September 2024-25. They anticipate that the company's growth in food delivery services, along with increased revenue from its Hyperpure and Blinkit segments, will play a key role in driving a strong performance for Q2FY25.

Paytm Q2 preview

Analysts estimate Paytm to report improvement in revenue growth when it posts its second-quarter results today. That said losses are also expected to widen.

Paytm is expected to report a higher net loss of around 660 crore in Q2FY25 as against a net loss of 290 crore YoY, according to estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Q2 preview

Bajaj Finance is expected to report strong Q2 results on Tuesday, with sharp growth in net profit.

For the quarter ending September 2024, the company is projected to report net interest income of 8,925 crore, marking a 24% increase from 7,197 crore in the same period last year, according to a poll of five brokerages conducted by Livemint.

Bajaj Finance's net profit for Q2FY25 is estimated to rise nearly 33%, reaching 4,710 crore, up from 3,550.80 crore in the previous year.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsQ2 results today: Zomato, Bajaj Finance, Paytm, Adani Green Energy among 70 companies to post earnings

