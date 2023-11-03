A slew of firms have released their Q2 results this week, and today about 187 companies will be releasing their earnings for the September quarter. Zomato . Titan, InterGlobe Aviation , MRF, IDFC Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, JM Financial , and UCO Bank are among the handful of major companies releasing their earnings for the quarter and half year ended September 2023.

Food delivery company Zomato will report its September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings today. Experts expect a further narrowing of its EBITDA loss in Q2FY24. However, while they expect to see sequential improvement in Zomato’s profitability in Q2, the pace of improvement could be slower.

Titan Company is expected to report a strong September quarter performance largely driven by robust growth momentum in the Jewellery segment. The analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities anticipate 27% year-on-year growth in Titan's recurring jewelry sales, with an EBIT margin of 12.5% .

Approximately 187 companies will release their September Quarter Results Today- Aayush, Abcapital Abhifin, Abmkno, Acemen, Acml, Adeshwar, Aegislog, Aeroflex, Agstra, Alsl, Alufluor, Amarjothi, Anshnco, Apmin, Apollofi, Ashishpo, Avl, Axita, Ayome, B2bsoft, Baba, Bayercrop, Bdl, Bflafl, Bharatgear, Cccl, Cff, Chamblfert, Chenferro, Chowgulstm, Cigniti, Cleducate, Cochinm, Cochmal, Comfincap, Crompton, Daikaffi, Dharmaj, Diacabs, Easyfin, Ecoplast, Eihotel, Elcidin,Ekennis,Eleflor, Emil, Empower, Escorts, Eurekai, Eurotexind, Flomic, Fluorochem, Forbesco, Fundviser, Gabriel, Galxbrg, Garodch, Gati, Geecee, Gemsi, Genesys, Ghcltextil, Gichsgfin, Gitarenew, Gleam, Gmrp&Ui, Godfryphlp, Godrejagro, Gpil, Gstl, Gujcont, Gujinjec, Harshilagr, Hvl, Idfc, Iel, Ifbagro, Igpl, Imagicaa, Indiaglyco, Indigo, Indigopnts, Indramedco, Indtoner, Jagsnpharm, Jattaindus, Jaynecoind, Jindcot, Jkpaper, Jmfinancil, Jswinfra, Kaira, Kanelind, Kdml, Kelenrg, Kirlfer, Krsnaa, Kunstoff, Kusumel, Kzlfin, Luharuka, Lykisltd, Manglmcem, Mfsintrcrp, Mishtann, Mrf, Mrutr, Mstc, Mukeshb, Natrajpr, Natural, Navkarcorp, Nextmedia, Orientcer, Orientelec, Orirail, Panabyte, Parkerac, Pateleng, Pfocus, Pghl, Ponnierode, Poojaent, Poonadal, Praxis, Prevest, Prsmjohnsn, Psb, Rap, Ravalsugar, Rawedge, Repro, Resonance, Sagarsyst, Sarthakgl, Satagri, Satch, Satia, Sci, Sejal, Shaktipump, Shk, Shreepushk, Shridine, Smlisuzu, Smplxtr, Snl, Southwest, Sps, Sramset, Starteck, Stellant, Sudarschem, Sumuka, Sundrmfast, Svcind, Sw1, Tajgvk, Tanaa, Tcc,Thambbi, Thermax, Timex, Titan, Tirumalchm, Titanin, Tril, Ttkhealth, Ucobank, Ushamart, Vertex, Vinylindia, Whirlpool, Winpro, Wpil, Yaari, Zgovpoox, Zhindhsg, Zomato, Zparicin, Zprbhste.

Meanwhile, after snapping their two days of losses, benchmark Sensex rebounded by nearly 490 points while broader Nifty closed above the 19,100 level on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 489.57 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 64,080.90. The broader Nifty climbed 144.10 points or 0.76 per cent to 19,133.25.

