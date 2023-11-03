Q2 Results today: Zomato, Titan, IndiGo, UCO Bank, IDFC, MRF, among 187 companies to announce Q2 earnings
Q2 Results today: About 187 companies will be releasing their earnings for the September quarter today, including Zomato, Titan, and InterGlobe Aviation
A slew of firms have released their Q2 results this week, and today about 187 companies will be releasing their earnings for the September quarter. Zomato. Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, MRF, IDFC Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, JM Financial, and UCO Bank are among the handful of major companies releasing their earnings for the quarter and half year ended September 2023.