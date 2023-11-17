Q2 Results: The September quarter earnings season of India Inc. remained buoyant with outperformance across aggregates driven by margin tailwinds. The domestic cyclical companies in the automobile, BFSI and cement sectors drove the beat.

The current profit momentum of corporates is propped up by a weak base, low input prices and much below-trend BFSI credit cost. However analysts believe these tailwinds are fading while demand headwinds still loom.

Nuvama Institutional Equities believes earnings momentum is set to decelerate sharply in H2FY24, with small and midcap (SMID) companies’ earnings more prone to a slowdown. While consensus is forecasting earnings would moderate in H2FY24, it is building in a strong FY25 recovery, which, as per the brokerage, could be at risk.

Here are five key takeaways from the overall corporate earnings in the second quarter of FY24 (Q2FY24).

1) Top line slows, profits holding up

The topline growth for BSE500 companies slowed further to 5% year-on-year (YoY), although net profit surged 25% YoY. This pushed up the net profit margin to 13% - 400 bps above pre-covid levels despite similar top-line growth, making it an unsustainable dynamic.

By sector, the slowdown is most pronounced in external-facing ones such as IT and chemicals. Chemical sector’s top line has slid into deep contraction. Consumption especially at lower end continues to remain weak as can be seen in very weak top-line growth of FMCG and durable companies.

“The worrying part is that despite disinflation in prices, volume growth in FMCG is not perking up – a historical anomaly. Usually, when prices disinflate, volumes tend to pick up. It essentially reflects the rural distress that’s going on," the brokerage report said.

2) Operating cash flows improve strongly

The tailwinds from lower input prices not only boosted margins, but also reduced the working capital needs, propelling operating cash flow (OCF) growth to 50% YoY in H1FY24.

Operating cash flow margins have also perked up. The growth in operating cash flows is at a decadal-high and not very sustainable, unless demand revives meaningfully.

Strong cash flows and healthy demand in the past resulted in BSE500 capex growth sustaining above 20% YoY. By sector, capex growth is strong in Autos, Telecoms and Industrials, and has tapered down in Energy.

However, analysts believe this capex growth may not sustain given the subdued top line. Consensus is already forecasting a sharp slowdown in capex in H2FY24 and outright contractions in FY25 and FY26.

3) Small, Midcap superior margins drive earnings outperformance

The top-line growth of small and midcap (SMID) companies too has slowed over the past year, but is higher than large caps on aggregate. However, this may perhaps be more due to the mix.

However, with regards to profits, the bounce is much higher likely because of the higher sensitivity of input prices in case of SMIDs vis-a-vis large caps.

SMID profit growth outscores that of large-cap peers in Auto, Durables and FMCG despite a much slower top line. This is essentially owing to tailwinds from lower input prices. Even in BFSI, especially PSU banks and NBFCs SMID earnings are far outpacing large-cap peers owing to lower credit costs. IT, metals and pharma are the sectors wherein SMID is outpacing large caps even on the demand front, the brokerage report said.

4) Private sector wage bill growth moderates

Overall BSE500 wage bill growth has slowed to 14%. The worrying aspect of wage bill growth is the sharper moderation of 11% YoY in private sector wage bill growth, a decadal-low.

“Such a sharp slowdown, if sustained, could weigh on consumption, particularly high-end.

By sector, wage bill growth is strong only in BFSI (25-30% YoY growth). The moderation is most pronounced in IT with wage bill growth now at just 8% YoY. Also, for IT companies headcount is now contracting YoY. Hence, if demand does not revive, IT wage bill growth is likely to moderate further," said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

5) Nifty 50 earnings stable

Nifty 50 has delivered a strong 15–16% earnings per share (EPS) growth in H1FY24. However, despite this, overall earnings have only seen a mild downgrade. The implied asking rate for H2FY24 is estimated at 8–10% versus 25% in H1FY24 and hence FY24E numbers may not be at risk.

However, the 15% EPS growth forecast for FY25 seems elevated, and achieving it could be challenging if global growth fades and support from banking earnings also stalls, said the brokerage.

