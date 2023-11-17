Q2 Results: Topline tapers while capex holds up; Check out 5 key takeaways from September quarter corporate earnings
The topline growth for BSE500 companies slowed further to 5% year-on-year (YoY), although net profit surged 25% YoY. This pushed up the net profit margin to 13% - 400 bps above pre-covid levels despite similar top-line growth, making it an unsustainable dynamic.
Q2 Results: The September quarter earnings season of India Inc. remained buoyant with outperformance across aggregates driven by margin tailwinds. The domestic cyclical companies in the automobile, BFSI and cement sectors drove the beat.
