A range of factors including deficient monsoon, mild summer and delay in festive season, will impact Dabur India's second quarter operation profit, said the FMCG major in its exchange filing on Friday.

Dabur India's profit for Q2 FY24 will be subdued, partly due to later than usual festive season and delayed monsoon rains, even as it reaped the benefits of moderating inflation and cost-saving initiatives.

Due to change in festival season, offtake related to festival season will be carried forward to next quarter, underlined the company in its BSE filing.

The update follows its peer Marico which also flagged below-normal rainfall distribution weighing on profitability.

Dabur, which sells Vatika Shampoo and Honitus cough syrup brands, said improving macro economic indicators and positive consumer sentiment will help in a "gradual" recovery in its urban and rural markets.

