Information technology (IT) giants Infosys and Wipro will announce their July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) in October 2024 and will likely consider an interim dividends, if approved by the respective boards. The IT majors also announced that the trading window for dealing in securities of the companies will be closed for a period of time while declaring the result dates.

According to a regulatory filing by Infosys to the stock exchanges, the financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the company's Board of Directors on October 17, 2024 for their approval. Wipro also said in its regulatory filing that the financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of October 17, 2024.