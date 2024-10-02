Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q2 Update: IT giants Infosys, Wipro to announce Sept quarter results on THESE dates, dividend ahead

Q2 Update: IT giants Infosys, Wipro to announce Sept quarter results on THESE dates, dividend ahead

Nikita Prasad

  • Q2 Update: IT giants Infosys, Wipro to announce Sept quarter results on THESE dates, dividend ahead

Q2 Updates: IT majors Infosys and Wipro will announce the September quarter results in October 2024 (Image Credit: iStock)

Information technology (IT) giants Infosys and Wipro will announce their July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) in October 2024 and will likely consider an interim dividends, if approved by the respective boards. The IT majors also announced that the trading window for dealing in securities of the companies will be closed for a period of time while declaring the result dates.

According to a regulatory filing by Infosys to the stock exchanges, the financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the company's Board of Directors on October 17, 2024 for their approval. Wipro also said in its regulatory filing that the financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of October 17, 2024.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
