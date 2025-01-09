Tepid Q3 outlook spells more pain for India Inc. earnings
SummaryOvervaluation concerns and shifting global market sentiment will likely keep the momentum subdued across key sectors, warn analysts.
IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is set to begin the third-quarter earnings season. However, Indian companies are bracing for another quarter of muted growth as the December quarter preview by leading brokerages suggests that the earnings slowdown seen in the first half of 2024-25 is far from over.