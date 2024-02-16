Q3 earnings review: Nifty 50 beats estimates, says Motilal Oswal, lists top earnings upgrades and downgrades
Indian corporates end Q3FY24 earnings on a strong note, driven by margin tailwinds and outperformance in autos, financials, metals, and oil & gas.
The Q3FY24 earnings of Indian corporates ended on a strong note, with widespread outperformance across aggregates, driven by continued margin tailwinds, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message