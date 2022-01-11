Q3 preview: India Inc set to see 100-120 bps margin compression, says report

For the first time in as many as 12 quarters, corporate profitability as defined by the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, is likely to drop by 100-120 bps year-on-year and 70-100 bps sequentially in the December quarter, as 27/40 sectors with 300 companies tracked, excluding financial services, and oil & gas sectors, are likely to see their operating margin shrinking, the report said.