Q3 Result: India Inc. may deliver moderate profit, negative surprises unlikely; here's what experts say
Experts believe Q3 results may present a mixed performance with a slightly weaker overall performance. The IT sector may have muted earnings growth, while financials may face margin pressure but show strong top-line growth.
The December quarter earnings of Indian corporates are unlikely to throw a negative surprise even as there could be some sequential moderation in some sectors due to high base and sectoral headwinds.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message