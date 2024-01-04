Q3 result preview: Banking sector's earnings could moderate; NIM compression to ease from Q2 levels, says Motilal Oswal
Indian banking players may see moderation in Q3 earnings but NIM compression may ease from Q2 levels, says Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
After a healthy show in the current financial year's September quarter (Q2), the December quarter (Q3) earnings of Indian banking players may see some moderation but NIM (net interest margin) compression may ease from Q2 levels, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.