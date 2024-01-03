Q3 result preview: Building material companies expected to post strong volume growth with margin improvement
Building material companies are likely to report moderate to strong volume growth even after a higher base, while a decline in raw material prices would aid margin expansion in Q3FY24.
With the booming real estate market in India, building material companies are expected to see strong performance in terms of volumes and margin growth during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023-2024.
