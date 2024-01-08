Q3 result preview: Construction sector expected to see revenue growth of 10% YoY; margins to remain stable
NCC, PNC Infratech and KNR Constructions are trading at a premium to their five-year average EV/EBITDA, while Dilip Buildcon is trading at close to its average, said the brokerage.
Q3 results preview: The Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies are expected to see decent revenue growth in the third quarter of FY24, while margins are likely to remain stable.
