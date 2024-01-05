Q3 result preview: FMCG sector expected to see mid single-digit volume growth, margin expansion trend to continue
Q3 result preview: FMCG companies are likely to report revenue and volume growth of 5% each year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY24 with a four-year CAGR 10.4% versus 10.6% in Q2FY24.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is expected to see weak revenue growth due to muted volumes in the third quarter of FY24 amid persistent challenges to demand. Benign raw material prices are, however, likely to support gross margin expansion for FMCG companies during Q3FY24, analysts said.