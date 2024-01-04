Q3 result preview: NBFCs likely to see healthy profit growth of 27% YoY amid moderating margins
Robust credit demand is likely to lead to healthy asset under management (AUM) growth for NBFCs in the October-December 2023 quarter. Overall, loan growth of around 20% YoY and 5% QoQ is estimated in Q3FY24 for NBFCs.
The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are expected to see healthy profit growth despite net interest margins (NIM) moderating in the third quarter of FY24. While loan growth remains robust, asset quality is also likely to see minor improvement during the quarter.