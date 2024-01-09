Q3 result preview: Steel cos' margins may contract on higher input costs, says Axis Securities; picks Tata Steel
Q3FY24 Preview: Axis Securities anticipates base metal stocks to perform better this quarter and expects a slight margin contraction for steel companies. Top picks of Axis Securities include APL Apollo tubes, Hindalco, JTL Industries, Tata Steel, and Coal India.
Q3FY24 Preview: In its Metals & Mining Q3FY24 results preview report, brokerage house Axis Securities stated that it anticipates base metal stocks to perform significantly better this quarter and that steel companies will report a slight QoQ margin contraction. A mixed quarter is what the brokerage anticipate for structural steel tube companies.