Q3 Result Preview: Zee, PVR-Inox, Sun TV expected to see mixed earnings in Q3FY24, says Nuvama
Q3 Result Preview: The brokerage predicts a QoQ decline in foot traffic for PVR INOX, a decline in ad revenue for Zee due to the ICC World Cup, and a 5% YoY decline in ad revenue for Sun TV. However, Sun TV's movie business revenue is expected to see a decent jump in Q3FY24.
Q3 Result Preview: The multiplex industry is expected to experience a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) dip due to low foot traffic in the first half of the quarter following the Cricket World Cup, said brokerage house, Nuvama Institutional Equities, in its Q3FY24 preview report on media.