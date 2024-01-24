Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd are one of the Mukul Agrawal portfolio stocks. The engineering company has declared its Q3 results for the financial year 2023-24. Mukul Agrawal's company has declared robust total revenue and EBITDA in the recently ended December 2023 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The renewable energy company reported an increase of 335 per cent in total revenue on a year-on-year (YoY) basis whereas its EBITDA grew by 332 per cent during this time. The company's EBITDA margins also improved in the recently ended quarter.

Gensol Engineering Q3 resuls 2024 In the October to December 2023 quarter, the renewable energy company reported total revenue of ₹227 crore, which is 335 per cent higher than its total revenue of ₹52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's EBIDTA in Q3FY24 stood at ₹70 crore, reporting an increase of 312 per cent against Q3FY23 EBIDTA of ₹17 crore. the renewable energy company reported an improvement in its EBITDA Margin as well in the recently ended quarter.

Mukul Agrawal-backed renewable energy company reported an EBITDA Margin of 30.8 per cent, which stood at 32.2 per cent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. In the October to December 2023 quarter, the company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at 12 crore, which is 111 per cent higher than the company's PAT of ₹2 crore in Q3FY23.

The Mukul Agrawal-backed company also declared its scorecard in the first nine months of the current fiscal. In the first nine months of the financial year 2023-24, the renewable energy company reported a YoY rise of 147 per cent in total revenue at ₹584 crore. The company's EBIDTA in this period has grown 238 per cent in the first nine months of the current financial year.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding According to the shareholding pattern of Gensol Engineering for the October to December 2023 quarter, Mukul Agrawal holds 5.70 lakh Gensol Engineering shares, which is 1.51 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

