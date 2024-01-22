Q3 results 2024: Oberoi Realty, Coforge to Zensar Tech — 22 companies to declare Q3 results today
Q3 results 2024: Amid celebrations of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha across the nation, 22 listed companies are going to declare their quarterly results for the October to December 2023 quarter. These 22 listed companies include Colgate Palmolive (India), Oberoi Realty, Coforge Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Karur Vysya Bank, Zensar Technologies, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, VST Industries, IIFL Securities, etc.