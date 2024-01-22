Q3 results 2024: Amid celebrations of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha across the nation, 22 listed companies are going to declare their quarterly results for the October to December 2023 quarter. These 22 listed companies include Colgate Palmolive (India), Oberoi Realty, Coforge Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Karur Vysya Bank, Zensar Technologies , Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, VST Industries , IIFL Securities , etc.

After a strong sell-off at the beginning of the previous week, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rebound that turned Dalal Street sentiments from cautious to positive. However, stock market investors are vigilant about the upcoming quarterly results of the companies. They are busy comparing the performances of these results with their previous quarterly scorecard as well.

Here we list out details of Q3 results 2024 of these 22 companies.

Informing Indian bourses about board meeting date and its agenda, Oberoi Realty said, "Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024, inter alia, A] to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. B] to consider and declare 2nd interim dividend for FY23-24 on the equity shares of the Company, and deciding the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members for receiving the said interim dividend (if so declared by the Board)."

In Q2FY24, Oberoi Realty reported a 43 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹456.76 crore on higher revenue. Its net profit stood at ₹318.62 crore in Q2FY23. Total income rose to ₹1,243.80 crore during July-September 2023-24 from ₹711.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Mumbai-based realty company, which mainly focuses on the luxury residential segment, logged a net profit of ₹778.42 crore during April-September this fiscal as against ₹721.70 crore in the year-ago period.

The zero debt company has informed Indian exchanges that its board of directors is going to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the October to December 2023 quarter. The company board may also declare an interim dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Coforge informed Indian exchanges about the board meeting date for the announcement of Q3FY24 results saying, "Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, it is hereby informed that Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from January 01, 2024 for the purpose of consideration of Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and other matters, if any."

In Q2FY24, the technology solution provider company posted strong financial and operational results, based on steady growth, expanding margins, and sustained business momentum. The topline increased by 16.2% and the profit slumped by 10% YoY. In terms of quarterly performance, Coforge witnessed a 2.5% growth in revenue to ₹2,276.2 crore, higher from ₹2,221 crore in the June quarter, and a 9.5% increase in profit to ₹181 crore compared to ₹165.3 crore in the previous quarter ended June 30.so

