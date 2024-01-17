Q3 results: Alok Industries posts loss at 215.50 crore

Alok Industries Ltd on Wednesday announced the financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2023 of the current fiscal year (FY2024) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On standalone basis, the company reported a loss for the October-December period of FY24 at ₹215.50 crore. It had posted a loss of ₹241.43 crore in the same period last fiscal year (FY2023).

Its revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY24 stood at ₹1,217.20 crore, as compared to ₹1,664.99 crore in Q3 of FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total income of Alok Industries Ltd for the December quarter of FY24 was reported at ₹1,217.54 crore, as compared to ₹1,667.83 crore a year ago, said the company.

Its total expenses stood at ₹1,433.04 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal year, as compared to ₹1,909.26 crore last fiscal year.

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd closed at ₹32.80, up 0.92% on the NSE on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

