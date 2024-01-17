Hello User
Q3 results: Alok Industries posts loss at 215.50 crore

  • Alok Industries’ revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY24 stood at 1,217.20 crore, as compared to 1,664.99 crore in Q3 of FY23

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd closed at 32.80, up 0.92% on the NSE on Wednesday.

Alok Industries Ltd on Wednesday announced the financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2023 of the current fiscal year (FY2024)

On standalone basis, the company reported a loss for the October-December period of FY24 at 215.50 crore. It had posted a loss of 241.43 crore in the same period last fiscal year (FY2023).

Its revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY24 stood at 1,217.20 crore, as compared to 1,664.99 crore in Q3 of FY23.

Total income of Alok Industries Ltd for the December quarter of FY24 was reported at 1,217.54 crore, as compared to 1,667.83 crore a year ago, said the company.

Its total expenses stood at 1,433.04 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal year, as compared to 1,909.26 crore last fiscal year.

